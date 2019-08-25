Lynn Wendell Goree, 68, of Roxton, died at 8:54 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Roxton.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at First Assembly of God in Bogata, with Jacob Rose officiating. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Lynn was born on May 23, 1951, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Cecil Darwood and Hattie Marie Weathers Goree. He was a carpenter for most of his life.
Survivors include his three children, Melissa Miller and husband, Josh, of Reno, Elizabeth Hamm and husband, Sammy, of Deport and Jeremy Goree, of Paris; five granddaughters, Alyia Miller, Lydia Blasengame, Faith Hamm, Emily Hamm and Aubrie Miller; his mother, Marie Goree, of Paris; and two brothers, Larry Goree and wife, Pam, of Boswell, Oklahoma and Bud Goree and wife, Esther, of Gladewater, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
