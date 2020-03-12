By Mary Madewell
After enjoying a few days of nice weather, the Red River Valley can expect storms, perhaps some severe ones late this afternoon and tonight, as a cool front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
“There is a chance of storms this afternoon through tonight,” a hazardous weather outlook adversary states. “A few storms may become severe.”
Rain and thunderstorm chances will persist Friday and continue this weekend through much of next week.
A detailed forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 4 p.m. with a high near 82 degrees and gusts of wind as high as 25 miles per hour.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm may encroach upon the area Friday with temperatures falling to around 56 degrees by 5 p.m.
Chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Rain with possible thunderstorms continues in the forecast Saturday through Wednesday with coverage expected from 70% on Saturday. This is expected to increase to 90 % Sunday night into Monday; dropping to 70% Monday night and increasing to 80 % Tuesday and Wednesday.
