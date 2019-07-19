North Lamar ISD is seeking some helping hands from the local community as they work to touch up the panther paws painted on the roads and parking lots throughout the school district’s campus.
The Saturday painting will last from 8 to 11 a.m. People looking to help are asked to park at Pos Long Field, where they will be divided up and put to work repainting the paws throughout the campus, said North Lamar Board of Trustees member Kristi Trammell.
Trammell asked that people with paint brushes bring their own, as she is unsure what the turnout will be.
“We went out and got some brushes, but I don’t really know what the turnout will be, so those won’t be enough if we get 100 people or so,” she said.
Trammell said the paws haven’t been repainted in several years.
“I had been saying we should really get out there and do this, because they’ve become really faded over the years and you can hardly see some of them anymore,” Trammell said. “If you can trace a paw print with a paint brush, come on out.”
