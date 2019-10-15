Barbecue was an added inducement as donors came together recently at Paris Junior College to celebrate the creation of an endowed scholarship for the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration technology program. The meal was part of an event by the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Students group, which lunches to help fund visits to manufacturing companies and other facilities in their field.
Donors included Dan Blount, D&P Contractors; Kyle Kitchens, Kitchens Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning; Cal Reep, Reep’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; Steven Shumaker, 24/7 Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; Jeremy Todd, Todd Comfort Solutions; and Kelly Baxley, Siemens Industry Inc. Kitchens, Reep and Shumaker also serve on the programs industry advisory board.
“I’m glad to be able to help out,” said donor Jeremy Todd of Todd Comfort Solutions. “This industry is in immediate need of qualified candidates. Hopefully we can all assist the industry and bring in quality personnel to help this ever growing field.”
The endowment, officially named the Friends of Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Student Association Endowment, is intended for a full-time HVACR student with a 2.5 grade point average or better and expressed financial need. The recipient must demonstrate a desire to continue in the HVACR field following graduation.
“This will help our students immeasurably,” Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology Instructor Jenna Ormsbee said. “It is the first designated air conditioning scholarship created at PJC and the students are elated.”
For information about the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology program at Paris Junior College, contact Ormsbee at 903-782-0347 or jormsbee@parisjc.edu or Christopher Bardrick at 903-782-0465 or cbardrick@parisjc.edu. For information on creating an endowed scholarship, contact Paris Junior College Institutional Advancement/Alumni Director Derald Bulls at 903-782-0276 or dbulls@parisjc.edu.
