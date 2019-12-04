DEC. 9
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., 91 N. Side Square, Cooper.
Honey Grove City Council: 6 p.m., 633 6th St., No. 1, Honey Grove.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m., 128 N. Main St., Bogata.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Chisum ISD Board of Trustees: 5:45 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
Deport City Council: 6 p.m., 205 Main St., Deport.
Honey Grove ISD Baord of Trustees: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., 3201 Lewis Lane, in the library.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
