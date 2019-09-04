SEP. 3 to SEP. 4
Paris Police Department
Rusty Dale Campsey, 38: False drug test/falsification device.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Desiree DeShaun Roberts, 27: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Mitzi Elaine Friday, 41: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Kenneth Critenden II, 18: County curt commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Cameron Dale Littrell, 26: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Constable Precinct 5
Ashley Renee Macedo, 30: Open container.
Department of Public Safety
Amanda West, 40: Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily damage, failure to yield right of way (stop sign/yield sign/device).
