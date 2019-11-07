Brenda Hamilton Bivens, 55, of Paris, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance following her Wednesday arrest for possessing suspected methamphetamine.
Paris police were called to the 2100 block of Bonham Street at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, where they were told a woman was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Police were able to wake the woman, whom they identified as Bivens, but she was dazed and confused, officers said.
Bivens was in possession of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle along with prescription medications for which she did not have a prescription, police said. She was arrested and taken to city jail, where she was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. At the jail, police said they found more methamphetamine hidden in Bivens’ clothing. The additional charges of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance were then filed.
Bivens was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained without a set bond, according to online jail records.
Paris woman charged with felony theft of ham
Marva Reneea Colbert, 57, of Paris, was seen attempting to walk out of a store in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday without paying for a ham, police said. She was detained and officers placed her under arrest.
Officers said they found Colbert had at least two previous theft convictions, which enhanced the current charge to a felony. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail and remained there this morning without a set bond, jail records show.
Parole violation leads to arrest
Michael Lynn Smith, 53, of Paris, was arrested at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
