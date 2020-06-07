North Lamar ISD trustees are to hear a budget update from financial director Melissa Darrow, a maintenance update from maintenance director Rick Landis and to discuss board goals when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday.
Other agenda items include a Region 8 Education Center contract, an attendance report, a review of local policy and a report from Superintendent Kelli Stewart on a waiver update, the 2020-21 school calendar and countywide board training.
In closed session, trustees are to discuss the employment of professional personnel including teachers, administrators and other professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.