Patricia Ward Denney

Dec. 5, 1937 to Sept. 5, 2019
“Let us go singing as far as we go; the road will be less tedious.” — Virgil, Eclogues
Any attempt to summarize the passionate, creative chaos of a life like Pat Denney’s is going to fall short. She shone such a bright light, wildly talented, completely dedicated to her family, her students, and her art. Everyone who met her felt an impact on their life. This unforgettable woman, artist and teacher departed this life in peace and stillness with her kids by her side and this world is a quieter, dimmer place with her passing.
Describing our mother without mentioning music is like describing a river without using the word “water.” Very few people know of her pedigree, never trumpeting her own accomplishments, it just was not her nature. This was no false humility; she simply didn’t care to look back on what she had done, only forward to the next undertaking. We, her family, see it differently and we celebrate her ability and achievement.
Pat graduated from McAllen High School in McAllen, Texas, having studied voice under Bev Hensen. She earned a full vocal scholarship to Sophie Newcomb College at Tulane University at the age of 17. She graduated with a Bachelors in Vocal Performance in 1959, having studied under such world-renowned artists as Marjorie Lawrence and John Kuypers. Pat toured as a mezzo soloist for several years, performing with the likes of Aaron Copeland, Leonard Bernstein and major symphonies around the country. She also performed with the San Antonio Opera, Austin Civic Chorus, became a founder and Creative Director of the Paris Motet Choir, directed the Holy Cross Episcopal choir for 20 years and coached many dozens of private vocal students over the course of 40 years.
Our mother did not simply make music, not the way we saw it. She summoned it from someplace far more beautiful and grand than this world in which we exist. She tapped into something eternal, something larger than us all. But Mom’s truest gift was not her ability to sing or conduct, it was her ability to teach others that they could do the same. She heard so many people say they “couldn’t” sing and her answer was invariably, “Well, that’s just ridiculous.” She believed wholeheartedly in every person’s ability to connect to the Divine through music as she did and she possessed the ability to help her students establish that self same skill and belief in themselves. She raised so many other voices in song than just her own. Those voices became her children every bit as much as we were and she loved them deeply.
We miss her wit, her talent, her passion and her unfailing humor, the delightful pandemonium that followed her every step. We miss our mother. But every song we hear, from a mother humming softly to her baby all the way to the great choirs shaking the cathedral walls, has a piece of her inside of it, so she will never be too far away from us.
Pat was recently preceded in death by our father, David, her most staunch, tireless supporter and biggest fan. And also by her brother-in-law, Paul Denney.
She is survived by her daughter, Alicia; her son, Nathan; daughter-in-law, Tifanee; and beloved grandson, Liam; her brothers, Jack Ward Jr. and Rudy Ward and their families; her devoted caregiver, Jacob Kline. And she is most certainly survived by all the voices she trained and the love of music she implanted in all the hearts she touched. That, we are pretty sure, makes her eternal.
Our mother’s final days brightened measurably with the receipt of cards and letters and we hope the people of Paris who have “Pat” stories will share them with us in writing, so we may remember her through everyone’s eyes. Our family can be contacted at aliciainaustin@gmail.com.
For those who wish to commemorate her, in keeping with her lifelong love and care of animals, contributions in her name to the Humane Association of Lamar County are most graciously appreciated.
Pat’s funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. There will be an opportunity to gather and visit following the service.
Peace be with us all.
“I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in singing, especially when singing is not necessarily prescribed.” — Mary Oliver.
