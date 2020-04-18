Good morning, Red River Valley!
The main concerns for this weekend are two rounds of storms forecast in a 30-hour or so window. But first, today will be mostly sunny with a high near 66. Winds will initially come from the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph, but it turn to come from the southeast this afternoon, and that will bring moisture back into the atmosphere.
The shift will coincide with a surface warm front making its way into the region, and that's expected to lead to areas of fog and drizzle. The chance for an isolated shower in the Red River Valley is 20%. The low will fall slightly to 58 degrees.
The much better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday morning and early afternoon. The chance for rain here is forecast at just 30%, but the southeast corner of Lamar County falls into an area of potentially strong storms. Large hail is the main concern with any storms that pop up, the National Weather Service says.
Sunday's high will get to around 74 degrees as clouds move on with the storms and the day becomes mostly sunny. South winds will shift back to the north by the afternoon.
That will set us up for a mostly sunny Monday with a high near 73.
Enjoy the sun, stay dry when it rains and stay healthy. Have a great weekend!
