It will be warm and breezy today and tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southerly winds of 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph can be expected each day, with the gustiest winds occurring during the afternoon hours.
Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Have you been enjoying bright, sunny skies for the past few days? Well, I hope you're not sick of them because we've got more coming. 

There may be a few more clouds in the sky this weekend as warm southern winds continue to bring Gulf moisture into the region, but we'll be absent any cold fronts that would spark off a thunderstorm or two. 

Today and tomorrow have forecast highs of 85 with overnight lows of about 68 degrees. Winds will pick up a bit to around 15 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts. 

Monday will bring much of the same, although it'll be a few degrees warmer, and then we'll see a 20% chance for rain on Tuesday. Rain chances are forecast down through early next week, picking up again on Friday.

So, go on — enjoy this weather! Stay healthy, and a have a great weekend!

A cold front should move through the region on Tuesday. Most of the area will not receive rain with the front, but isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across East and Central Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Near seasonable temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday with additional rain chances late in the week.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

