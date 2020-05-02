Good morning, Red River Valley!
Have you been enjoying bright, sunny skies for the past few days? Well, I hope you're not sick of them because we've got more coming.
There may be a few more clouds in the sky this weekend as warm southern winds continue to bring Gulf moisture into the region, but we'll be absent any cold fronts that would spark off a thunderstorm or two.
Today and tomorrow have forecast highs of 85 with overnight lows of about 68 degrees. Winds will pick up a bit to around 15 mph with 20 to 25 mph gusts.
Monday will bring much of the same, although it'll be a few degrees warmer, and then we'll see a 20% chance for rain on Tuesday. Rain chances are forecast down through early next week, picking up again on Friday.
So, go on — enjoy this weather! Stay healthy, and a have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.