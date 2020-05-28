Five area nursing homes are among 15,000 recipients across the nation to receive personal protective equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency under direction of Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Seven Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bonham, Paris Healthcare Center, 610 Deshong Drive in Paris, Honey Grove Nursing Center, 1303 E Main St. in Honey Grove and Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation, 110 W. Hwy 64 in Cooper are to receive a two-weeks supply, according to a FEMA release.
In total, FEMA will distribute more than 11.7 surgical masks, roughly 53.3 million gloves, more than 1.2 million goggles and nearly 12.9 million gowns. The medical gowns are intended for use in basic care settings and can be washed 50 to 50 times, according to the release.
