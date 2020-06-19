The number of Covid-19 cases in Lamar County continues to climb with six additional reported today, bringing the count to 205 since the Paris/Lamar County Health District began making reports in March.
Today's additions include a 2-year-old male along with males ages 32 and 50 and females ages 19, 28 and 34. Of cases reported, 198 are community spread and seven travel related.
To date, 13 deaths have been reported with 10 associated with nursing homes with three unrelated, according to the health district.
As of today, 118 positive cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.
- 0-9 2 male
- 10-19 2 male 5 female
- 20-29- 12 male 22 females
- 30-39- 18 males 19 females
- 40-49 7 male 19 females
- 50-59 16 males 15 females
- 60-69 15 males 22 females
- 70-79 7 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
