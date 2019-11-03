Harbor Freight Tools will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Durant on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
The Durant store, 497 Radio Road, is the 17th Harbor Freight Tools store in Oklahoma. The store will open at 8 a.m. The first 500 customer will receive a free tape measure.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Durant,” said Bruce Eggert, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists—anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The new Harbor Freight Tools store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Store photos and logo available upon request.
Staff Reports
