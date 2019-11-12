TODAY
Meal Planning and Prep 101: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym/City Square, 2515 Bonham St., hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife, cost is free, limited spots available, register by Nov. 1, call 903-737-2443.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Lamar County Genealogical Society Library, 1135 Bonham St., south entrance. Speaker, Maynell Anderson Bryant, with the Texas State Genealogical Society.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10:45 a.m., Walk with the Doc; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Cody Head, North Lamar theater director.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:30 a.m., rehearse at Springlake Baptist church then sing at The Home Place and Legend Assisted Living.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., Red River Fairground, 570 E. Center St. in Paris. Rachel Malone, regional director for Gun Owners of America, is the guest speaker.
Late Night With Livingston: 6 to 8 p.m., $5, Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S.Church St., “Livingston’s Stuffed and We Ain’t ‘Lion’” Thanksgiving program; call 903-785-5716 for details.
FRIDAY
Maxey House Book Club: 7 p.m. at The Blind Pig, 129 S. Main St., everyone is invited, call 903-785-5716.
PrimeTime: AARP Driver Safety: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 300, $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, call 903-737-3672 and bring check or correct cash; 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 2 p.m., Bingo.
SATURDAY
Chicota Community Center Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., concessions available.
NOV. 19
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Major Frankco Higdon will discuss the Salvation Army.
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Maintain No Gain: 9 a.m., Oak Park City Square, 2629 Bonham St. Tols, recipes and tips to help control weight over the holiday season, $20, register by Nov. 15, call 903-737-2443 or 903-784-9266.
NOV. 21
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Tim Wood, Paris High School theater director.
NOV. 23
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court Room, 2910 Clarksville St.
Christmas in Paris: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m., downtown.
NOV. 26
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. David Phillips will present for Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.