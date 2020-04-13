Good morning, Red River Valley!
Following last night's clearing skies in the wake of some fairly strong thunderstorms in the area, there will be increasing clouds today with a high near 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 will help keep a chill in the air.
There's a slight chance for sprinkles after 1 a.m., then mostly cloudy with a low around 40. Gusty winds from the northeast will continue at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.