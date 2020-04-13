Cold Canadian air will continue across the area through tonight. North-northwest winds 15-20 mph this morning will result in wind chill values in the 20s and 30s, so plan accordingly, bundle up, and wear layers before heading outside today. It'll remain mostly clear, except partly to mostly cloudy near the Red River . Highs will only warm into the 50s today most areas, then fall into the 30s and 40s tonight. Winds will become north at 10-15 mph this afternoon, then northeast 10 mph or less tonight. These temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees BELOW normals for mid-April.