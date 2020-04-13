Monday forecast.jpg
Cold Canadian air will continue across the area through tonight. North-northwest winds 15-20 mph this morning will result in wind chill values in the 20s and 30s, so plan accordingly, bundle up, and wear layers before heading outside today. It'll remain mostly clear, except partly to mostly cloudy near the Red River . Highs will only warm into the 50s today most areas, then fall into the 30s and 40s tonight. Winds will become north at 10-15 mph this afternoon, then northeast 10 mph or less tonight. These temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees BELOW normals for mid-April.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

Following last night's clearing skies in the wake of some fairly strong thunderstorms in the area, there will be increasing clouds today with a high near 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 will help keep a chill in the air.

There's a slight chance for sprinkles after 1 a.m., then mostly cloudy with a low around 40. Gusty winds from the northeast will continue at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.