Dusty Edward Hoffman, 50, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Medical City of Plano.
Services are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Hines, Stacy Cunningham and Randy Gee officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Dusty was born on July 30, 1969, in Andrews, Texas.
He attended Prairiland High School and was a talented carpenter. He was a faithful friend who never met a stranger. One could certainly say that Dusty lived life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Ray Hoffman; a grandmother, Christina Echols Rosser; two brothers, Tim Henry and Danny Hoffman; a niece, Courtney Upchurch; and two nephews, Sammy Cullum and Kyle Upchurch.
Survivors include his mother, Patsy Hoffman, of Blossom; four sisters, Tena Hoffman Gee and husband, Randy, of Odessa, Melissa Henry, of Blossom, Kathy Henry Upchurch, of Blossom and Tammy Cullum and husband, Sammy, of Blossom; nieces and nephews, Heather Hoffman, Jessica Howell, Madison Hughes, Matthew Hostetler, Morgan Harkrider, Kaiden Allen, Montana Hoffman, Cheyenne Hoffman, Hunter Hoffman, Timothy Henry, Cody Henry, Cassie Cullum, Zach Cullum, Toni Johnson and Laurie Henry; along with a host of loving friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Shipman, Josh Harkrider, Jeremy Cox, Aaron Williams, Jay Cain, Matt Wilkerson, Chris Caffey and Patrick Howell.
