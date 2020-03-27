Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees. Winds will come from the south southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain chances return late tonight/early Saturday morning with about a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66. South winds will remain gusty at 10 to 15 mph, possibly as high as 20 mph.
The weather set up for the next few days is the result of deep low pressure off to our west.
"A rapid drying will take place following the frontal passage with some weak cold advection occurring as well. This will mean a slightly cooler and mostly dry Saturday as clouds and any lingering showers rapidly taper off to the east," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
