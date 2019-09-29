The medical care for inmates at the Lamar County Jail will be a topic of discussion when the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N Main St.
The commissioners will consider approving a health services agreement between Southern Health Partners Inc., SHP Vista Health Management Inc. and the county.
If the commissioners approve this agreement, it would allow SHP to provide for the medical, basic dental and mental health services to inmates at the county jail.
The agreement would begin Oct. 21 and would end on Oct. 20, 2020.
