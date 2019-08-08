Fan Giveaway
On Aug. 12, the clinic will be offering free fans to senior citizens from 5 to 7 p.m. The clinic is still taking donations leading up to the event.

The Paris Care Clinic is planning to help seniors find relief from the heat.

The clinic is at 3150 Clarksville St., Suite 300. Sponsors for the event are the clinic, Encompass Health and On Call Home Health.

For information, contact the clinic at 903-785-0078.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

