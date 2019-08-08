The Paris Care Clinic is planning to help seniors find relief from the heat.
On Aug. 12, the clinic will be offering free fans to senior citizens from 5 to 7 p.m. The clinic is still taking donations leading up to the event.
The clinic is at 3150 Clarksville St., Suite 300. Sponsors for the event are the clinic, Encompass Health and On Call Home Health.
For information, contact the clinic at 903-785-0078.
