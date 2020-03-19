Paris police responded to a vehicle theft call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant said they were following the vehicle. The suspect drove the vehicle to the 1200 block of 20th Street SE and abandoned it, police said. Officers attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
The vehicle was returned to the owner and the investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 73 calls for service.
