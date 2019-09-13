Fire and Rescue

SEP. 12 to SEP. 13
First Responder-Paris
9:20 to 9:34 a.m., 1780 N. Main St.
9:45 to 10:09 a.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
9:55 to 10:35 a.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
11:15 to 11:18 a.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
1:33 to 1:56 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
1:53 to 2:19 p.m., 2245 Sycamore St.
2:02 to 2:14 p.m., 655 S. Collegiate Drive.
3:18 to 3:23 p.m., 200 S. Collegiate Drive.
5:39 to 5:42 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
6:16 to 6:31 p.m., 2036 Cleveland St.
7:35 to 7:52 p.m., 1715 W. Henderson St.
8:03 to 8:08 p.m., Margaret Street/13th St. SE.
8:45 to 9:01 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:45 to 10:53 p.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
4:14 to 4:35 a.m., 1525 W. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:48 to 5:03 a.m., 18200 Highway 82 W.
Public Service
1:12 to 2:19 p.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
Staff Reports
