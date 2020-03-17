Verizon Russell Cellular in Paris is changing its business hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will close on Sundays in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Store representatives said customers are urged to pay their bills online. For service, customers are asked to use any of the retailers technical support team phone numbers.
Russell Cellular’s corporate website states the company has implemented additional disinfecting and deep-cleaning processes within its retail facilities and corporate offices including: disinfecting all solid surfaces in showrooms, inventory rooms, bathrooms, devices, and “high touch” surface areas.
“We are doing everything in our power to safely provide products and services for our customers while caring for the well-being of our employees,” said Jeff Russell, president and CEO.
