Fire and rescue

AUG. 22 to AUG. 23
First Responder-Paris
7 to 7:05 a.m., 1120 35th St NE.
10:25 to 10:30 a.m, 2345 E. Cherry St.
10:55 to 11:16 a.m., 2231 College St.
2:15 to 2:35 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
2:48 to 3:05 p.m., 109 19th St. NW.
2:55 to 3:10 p.m., 1722 Fitzhugh Ave.
3:30 to 3:53 p.m., 1065 Johnson Woods Drive.
4:41 to 4:59 p.m., 125 41st St. SW.
5:08 to 5:22 p.m., 2445 Lamar Ave.
11:16 to 11:27 p.m., 955 34th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:03 to 1:25 p.m., 4000 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
2:06 to 2:30 p.m., 3100 Pine Mill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.