Ronald Gene Winn, 57, of Paris, is free on bond this morning after his arrest on a drug count.
Winn was detained in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 11 p.m. on Thursday for suspicion of theft, Paris police said. During the investigation, Winn was found to have concealed tools, gloves and personal items and he was believed to have left the store without paying for them. He was given a citation for the theft.
During the search for stolen property, an officer located suspected methamphetamine inside Winn’s wallet and placed him under arrest. Winn was charged him with possession of a controlled substance. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which he was released Saturday, according to online records.
Paris woman jailed on felony drug warrant
Paris police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 37, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday. Leeks had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation in March of this year where Leeks was admitted to the hospital and was found to have suspected methamphetamine in her possession. Leeks was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which she was released on bond the same day.
Police investigating holiday burglaries
Paris police were called to a home burglary in the 2200 block of Simpson Street at 5:35 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that sometime during the night, while the complainant was away from the residence, someone forced their way through the back door and had stolen numerous items and destroyed several items. The investigation continues.
A vehicle also was reported to have been burglarized in the 800 block of Deshong Drive at 7:15 a.m. Saturday. It was reported the complainant failed to lock the vehicle and a pistol was stolen from the glove box. The incident is under investigation.
Police recover car after theft report
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft report in the 2100 block of Church Street at 12:56 a.m. Saturday. A complainant said he had driven two women to the store, and while he was inside, they drove away with his car.
The vehicle was located a few hours later abandoned in the 300 block of Bonham Street. The investigation continues.
Police: Suspect tried to use counterfeit bills
Paris police received two calls of fraud in two locations where a black woman made or attempted to make purchases with counterfeit $100 bills. The female was identified by the second complainant.
The incidents are under investigation, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 415 calls for service, and arrested 23 people during the five-day holiday weekend.
