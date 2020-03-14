Berean Bible Club
The Berean Bible Club met on Tuesday in the Fireside Hall of First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Eleven members were present, including Melonese Bonner, Marnie Bryan, Doris Bryant, Donna Edzards, Noreen Flores, Joan Grimes, Donna Komma, Brenda Learned, Betty Moss, Gloria Reynolds, Pat Chapman and the Rev. James Barnes. They were joined by a guest, Cyndee Thoms, who also joined the group.
A short meeting was held with President Moss presiding. Moss called on Grimes to open the meeting with prayer. She then called on Learned to call the roll with each person answering with prayer requests and thanking our Heavenly Father with praises. The treasurer’s report was given. Reynolds then led the group singing “Heaven Came Down.”
We had a short business meeting adding a new officer and a new by-law, both agreed on by acclamation, and were approved. Moss then called on Rev. Barnes to continue his teaching of the Holy Spirit. When he finished our topic for this meeting, he closed with prayer.
The hostess was Bryant, who served a platter of sandwiches and pimento/croissant sandwiches, vegetable chips, potato chips, brownies and homemade chocolate chip cookies; with sweet and unsweetened tea. Rev. Barnes also provided chocolate candies. The theme was decorated for St. Patrick’s Day.
Tempo Music Club
Tempo Music Club met Feb. 2 in the home of Susan Dodd Trapp and was called to order by its president, Judy Daniels, leading the Collect.
The need for a replacement for Carolyn White, secretary, was addressed and her request for a leave of absence was granted. Joyce Mills took the minutes for this month’s meeting. Roll call was taken and other members also present included Barbara Adamson, Jackie Alsobrook, Pat Bazzani, Eleanor Chapman, Dolores Gullion and Angeli Hartliep.
Mills read the December minutes and they were accepted. Daniels read the January minutes and they were accepeted.
Hartliep gave the treasurer’s report. The club’s balance is $117.17.
Alsobrook presented the program of patriotic music with members each leading a song and presenting information they felt no one knew about them. They were accompanied by Stormy Mills and Bazzani on the drums.
The meeting was closed and refreshments were served by Trapp and her co-hostess, Gullion.
Circle of Light
Circle of Light of Central Presbyterian Church met at the home of Linda Lair to continue its study on the Ten Commandments as explained in the book “Love Carved in Stone” by Eugenia Anne Gamble.
As members arrived, pastries, fresh berries and beverages were served. Moderator Cindy Walker welcomed members before offering the opening invocation.
Members were reminded of the annual Ash Wednesday service as well as the upcoming Mother/Son Super Hero Dance to be held in the fellowship hall of the church. As Dr. Seuss Week was approaching, Walker encouraged those present to share his books with children when possible, especially the first week of March.
As the Least Coin and Circle offerings were collected, the moderator read a devotional based on Hebrews 12:2. Martha Hickman presented Lesson Six “Words of Love: Hold Your Marriage Sacred.” Joining in the discussion in addition to the leader and Walker were Sally Cecil, Flo Plummer, Caroleen Thornton, Jimmie Kruntorad, Jamie Killingsworth, Ann Norment and.Lair. The lesson was closed with members collectively reading the closing prayer from the study book before joining hands to say the Mizpah.
Lesson Seven, “Do Not Steal,” will be led by Lair as the study continues.
