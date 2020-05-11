On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Patricia Ann Finley Morman, of Lewisville, Texas passed away due to complications from Leukemia.
She was born on May 5, 1944 in Honey Grove, Texas, to parents Bert Cree Finley and Mary Olive Sherwood Finley.
She graduated from North Lamar High School in 1962.
Patricia was survived by daughter Patrice LaShonne Morman Holt, of Lewisville; son-in-Law Jonathan CJ Holt, of Lewisville; grandson, Wade Taylor Holt, of Lewisville; sister, Norma Frances Finley Houchins, of Emberson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia worked and retired at Texas Instruments. She was dedicated to her family and friends, attending family reunions, high school reunions and other events to see and keep in touch with the people she loved. One of her biggest loves was her grandson, Wade Taylor Holt.
She was cremated and a graveside service will be pending, due to the COVID19 outbreak.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
She was cremated at Martin Oaks Crematory in Lewisville, Texas.
