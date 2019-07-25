JULY 24 to JULY 25
Paris Police Department
Antonio DeWayne Parker, 29: Judgment nisi/unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent to simulate a controlled substance.
Ashley Dawn Pokorski, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Xavier DesJuan Hall, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brandarius Deodray Lane, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Department of Public Safety
Alyssa Lin Layton, 20: Failure to identfy/giving false/fictitious information.
