Paris police executed a search warrant in the 600 block of NE 17th Wednesday. Detectives found three people there in possession of suspected methamphetamine: Amanda Hurley, Mykal Pyles and Angela Sikes.
All three people were taken to Lamar County Jail, where they remained this morning without set bonds, according to online records.
Man arrested after assault call
Paris police responded to the 2300 block of 40th Street SE in regard to a family disturbance. Officers found a man there, Matthew Clark, who refused to let officers in the residence to investigate an alleged assault victim, police said. Officers forced entry and attempted to detain Clark, but he resisted arrest, struggled with officers and refused to give his name, they said.
Officers were able to detain and arrest Clark. The 33-year-old complainant said she had been assaulted by Clark, and officers reported seeing numerous injuries.
Clark was charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence, resisting arrest and failure to identify. He will be transferred to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police arrest man for shoplifting
Police responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue in regard to a shoplifter. Officers encountered Chadwich Smith and attempted to detain him. Smith resisted officers, but
was eventually arrested, police said. They found he had suspected stolen items in his possession from the business.
Smith was arrested and taken to county jail, where online records this morning showed he remained without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.