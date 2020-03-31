While the Paris Public library is closed to the public, staff are heading online to connect with the community.
Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark started creating videos last week for children to follow along with as she reads books with her pal, JoJo.
“The word is just starting to get out,” Clark said. “People are texting me, ‘these are so great.’”
Like many who work with children, connection with their intended audience has transferred to online sources. All across social media, teachers, coaches and librarians are posting videos for their young charges to follow.
“It’s just my way of staying connected with the kids,” Clark said. “They’re pretty funny.”
She has created a YouTube channel, called Ms. Tracy’s Children’s Channel, which can be found at youtube.com/channel/UCJHo5I6dzcyHUh0cQDr1Ifw, and also on the library’s website for children, paristexas.gov/219/Just-For-Kids.
In the videos, Clark works with her puppet friend JoJo as they read books together, count to 100 and go over their ABCs.
“I’m still doing some of the goodies they share with me in person,” she said, just now from her home via the internet.
The videos shared are deliberately low-tech, Clark said.
“I want it to be like they are sitting right in front of me,” she said.
Because the videos are made from home in her off hours, Clark said the posting time has been a bit random.
“A couple of these were made at 3 in the morning,” she said.
Her sidekick is a puppet superhero, named JoJo, who is super proud of his silver cape, Clark said.
“I’ve had him about six years,” she said. “I’ve never used him before (at the library). I just grabbed him and said, ‘hey, he can be my sidekick.”
So far seven videos have been uploaded, and more to come as Clark can create them.
