Kristin Ann Carmack, 66, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Paris Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will be made in Warren Cemetery in Norman, Oklahoma, on Monday, Feb. 17.
Kristin, the daughter of Chester Waxlax and Peggy Rennie Waxlax, was born on Dec. 16, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri.
She proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, who were the center of her life, Adam Carmack, of Paris and Casey Carmack, of Cameron, Oklahoma; a brother, Rennie Waxlax, of Newport Beach, California; and two nieces, Stephanie and Jennifer; along with a host of friends.
To leave a tribute or message for the family, please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
