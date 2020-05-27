DETROIT — Success Center for Learning has named Kaisen Eldridge the recipient of the annual Scholarship for Success.
For the 21st year, Success Center has offered a scholarship to a graduating senior who has attended Success Center. A committee reviewed all applications to select the recipient of this year’s $500 scholarship.
Eldridge concluded her senior year as a Texas Scholar Graduate, Distinguished Honor Graduate, and Co-Valedictorian of Detroit High School. Eldridge’s other accomplishments include Student Council President, Class President, National Honor Society Chapter President, Paris Junior College Phi Theta Kappa Member, UIL Regional Qualifier, 1st Team Academic All-State Volleyball, 1st Team All-District Volleyball and 1st Team All-District Softball, just to name a few.
Eldridge attended Success Center for Learning for both physics and college algebra instruction, which she attributes to increasing her understanding of the material and helping her receive the highest grade in her physics class and one of the best grades in her college algebra class. She also credits Success Center with helping her learn how to teach others, which she utilized in tutoring younger students.
After high school graduation, Eldridge will be attending Texas Tech University to obtain a degree in kinesiology with future plans to pursue a doctorate of physical therapy.
