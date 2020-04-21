Paris police have charged 44-year-old Charles Lee Fellors with theft of property less than $2,500 after responding to a Monday morning theft report in the 2500 block of North Main Street.
Responding officers found that Fellors matched the description of the suspect, and they said Fellors was found in possession of the stolen item.
Police enhanced the current charge to a felony after finding Fellors also had multiple theft convictions. Fellors was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning with bond set at $2,500.
Police investigating home burglary
At 12:35 a.m. today, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street, where it was reported that someone had entered the residence by an unknown means and had stolen several household items. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 246 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
