Jerry Wayne Day III of Paris, 37, of Paris, remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning following his Monday arrest by the Paris police on evasion charges.
Police said they saw a vehicle exiting from behind a building in the 1100 block of NW Loop 286 at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was pulling a trailer that did not have any working lights or a license plate, officers said. It was stopped in the 2600 block of North Main Street. The passenger gave the officer a false name and fled from the scene on foot, police said. The passenger was caught and identified as Day, who was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant.
He was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest with a previous conviction and the parole warrant. Day was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond.
The driver was arrested for defective trailer equipment and taken to city jail.
Police investigating storage unit break-ins
Several storage units in the 10th block of 42nd Street Southeast were reportedly broken into at about 7:04 a.m. Monday. An enclosed trailer was also broken into on the property. Missing items include several boxes of chips and snacks.
The incidents are being investigated.
Fraud report linked to China
A report of fraud was taken at 12:20 p.m. Monday. It was reported that someone had used the complainant’s banking information to make five different purchases in Beijing, China. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested six people Monday.
