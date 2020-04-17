Paris police made contact with Samuel Taylor in the 600 block of East Price. Taylor was found to have suspected synthetic marijuana in his possession.
Taylor was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 104 calls for service and made one arrest Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.