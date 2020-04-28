The Paris Police Department responded to a 911 call this afternoon about a shooting in the 2200 block of Cherry Street.
"Officers found a 39-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the left leg just above the knee ," Chief Bob Hundley said. "She was flown to a Dallas area hospital for treatment."
Eric Christian Swaim, 38, was taken into custody at the scene. He's charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
"Any further statements from the department would be speculative at this point," Hundley said. "The investigation is continuing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.