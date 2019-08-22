Neva Frances Denton, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Legend Healthcare in Paris.
Neva Frances Denton’s life was centered around her family. Having grown up in the post “Great Depression” years, she often related how her family managed throughout those rough times. She tried to instill in her own children the principles of thrift and self-reliance. Even though she had many close calls and physical challenges in her life, her tender heart made her want to lighten the load of others. She deeply loved her family. Her family meant everything to her.
Neva was born on June 6, 1933, in Cisco, to Cloris Colquit Webb and Ester Geneva King.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, of Clarksville.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her brother, Bill Webb; her sister, Avanelle Tanner; her daughter, Terri Siddiqui; her son, Tony Dixon; and her grandson, Jared Dixon.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home. Funeral Services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Gossett officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Denton, of Clarksville; two brothers, Wayne Webb and wife, Anita and Floyd Webb and wife, Belinda; her son, Dr. Thomas R. Dixon and wife, Lelia, of Boxelder; various cousins, nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren, Dion Dixon, Amber Oberg, Dalena Dixon, Rebekah Davis, Rachael Richards, Thomas Dixon Jr., James Dixon and Sabia Herrle; and 14 great-grandchildren.
