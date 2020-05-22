Michael Eugene Gamble, 76, of Martins Mill Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening starting at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment of ashes will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Georgia Cemetery.
He was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 19, 1944, to Eugene and Francis Newcomb Gamble.
He began his college career in the Corp at Texas A&M. He graduated from Texas A&M Commerce with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. During his career he worked at the Ben Hogan Company, Vingcard and NDS Plastic Company. His greatest love was restoring military vehicles and his involvement with Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA), and his local chapter, East Texas Piney Woods Motor Pool.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Spencer Farnsworth Gamble; children, Jule White and husband, Stephen, Blaine Gamble and wife, Annie, Jesse Farnsworth and wife, Brandi, Scott Farnsworth and wife, Diana; grandchildren, Patrick, Kathryn, Avery, Caise, Michael, Kyler, Kaylee and Cooper; sister, Mary Gamble Hyatt; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Francis Newcomb Gamble; his son, Michael Emmet Gamble.
The family requests memorials be made to the East Texas Piney Woods Motor Pool at 18083 North Lakeview Drive, Troup, TX 75789.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gamble family at fry-gibbs.com.
