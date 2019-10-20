ROXTON — The trio shined a miniature blacklights on the hanging Halloween decorations from the tent, looking for clues.
“If you find the letters, you can spell out the next clue,” Penny Kelly told the girls in the escape room tent Saturday morning at Roxton’s Fall Festival.
Kelly joined vendors, civic groups, runners and people in costume for the Roxton Fall Festival in downtown Roxton, which ended with a street dance for the 15th annual Roxton Saturday Night. The dance featured Smoky Lonesome providing the live music. The events included a 5K, 10K and a monster fun run for children in costume to raise money for a matching grant to fund the Chaparral Rails to Trails project.
Just down the main drag, two sisters, Nadia and Natalia Finney, argued over who was going to get what painted on their faces.
“Who’s going to be a vampire?” the face painter asked. Nadia pointed to her sister and said she was, while Natalia said Nadia wanted to be Frankenstein.
“I do not want to be Frankenstein,” Nadia said. Both girls had just finished painting pumpkins outside the Roxton Community Center. Natalia gave her pumpkin the clown from “It.”
“I decided to do a clown face because it’s Halloween,” she said.
Inside the community center, the three judges were wrapping up their decision on the pumpkin treats baking contest. Lou Carolyn Rutherford said the winner was Patsy Brownfield with her pumpkin chiffon pie.
“You can tell it was a homemade crust,” Anna Huckeba, the food writer for The Roxton Progress, said.
Outside the center, students from Chisum ISD were raising funds for the Parent Teacher Organization.
“We’ve had some people come by,” Cashyn Davis said.
Other events at the fall fest were a pumpkin pie eating contest, a yard decorating contest and witches and wizards broom races.
(0) comments
