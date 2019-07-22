Surrounded by his loving family, Gary Glenn Gross, 63, of Lake Creek, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Cooper, Texas, with the Rev. Lyn Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in East Delta Cemetery, Lake Creek, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the services at First Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Preas, Dusty Preas, Tim Mason, Mike Bezdek, Joe Lien, Dale Elmore, David Elmore and Chad White. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Walker, Richard Yates, George Bickerstaff, Paul David Phipps, Eddie Trapp and Matt Ingram.
Gary was born in Cooper, Texas, on June 29, 1956, to Earl Jefferson Gross and Eunice Imogene McKinney Love.
Mr. Gross graduated from Cooper High School, where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Jan Blevins. They were married June 5, 1976, in Cooper, Texas.
Gary was a plant operator for R.K. Hall Construction at the time of his death, prior to that, he was a project manager for many years in telecommunications. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his beloved step-father, Jimmy Berl Love; and beloved uncle, Don Woodard.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Vicki Gross, of Lake Creek; daughter, Tara Janay Gross and Dawn Smith, of Mebane, North Carolina; daughter, Trecia Nicole Nabors and husband, Fletcher, of Charleston, Texas; two grandchildren, Jentry Kesler Nabors and Sawyer Jean Nabors; sister, Rita Kay “Sissy” Preas and husband, Jeffrey, of Kensing, Texas; brother, Jimmy Ray “Bimbo” Love and wife, Tina, of Kensing, Texas; two nephews, Hunter Preas and Dusty Preas, of Kensing, Texas; great nephew, Jaxon Preas; and numerous, extended family; as well as a host of dear friends.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, monetary donations be made to East Delta Community Center, c/o Matt Ingram, Lake Creek, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.