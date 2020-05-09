Brian Mabry was born Dec. 18, 1973, to Dayde Mark Mabry and Pamela Ruth Wood Scott in Paris, Texas. He passed from this life May 4, 2020, in Antlers, Oklahoma, at the age of 46.
Brian enjoyed fishing, his music, bricklaying and spending time with his family and friends. Brian will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and Ernest Nelson, and Kenneth Wood.
Brian is survived by his wife, Alison Mabry of Paris, Texas; children, Katie and Marclyn Mabry of Paris, Texas; brother, Dayde Mabry of Paris, Texas; sister, Necah Posey of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; parents, Dayde Mabry of Paris, Texas, and Pamela Scott and husband, Ronnie Scott, of Nashoba, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Evelyn Thomas and Zerrion Hill of Paris, Texas; along with numerous family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mabry family at fry-gibbs.com.
