Mary Margaret Wolfe Wilkerson, 80, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A private family graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Springhill Cemetery with Nolan Butler officiating. No formal visitation was observed.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1939, to Dee Wolfe and Lula Tidwell Wolfe. She married Charles Wilkerson on Feb. 4, 1961.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Wilkerson; three children, Cindy McGee and husband, Jimmy, Wayne Wilkerson and wife, Cathy, and Keith Wilkerson and wife, Becky; five grandchildren, Kristi Smith, Justin McGee, Toby Wilkerson, Ashley Wilkerson and Jaycee Wilkerson; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wilkerson family at fry-gibbs.com
