MaryEllen Carey, known to many as Granny, age 94, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 23, 2020.
MaryEllen was known for her feistiness and spunk. A five foot fireball, that lived her life doing exactly what she wanted when she wanted. Known for not holding back her opinion and telling things exactly like they were, it might not have been what people wanted to hear but it was always the truth.
She was genuine to a fault, and never felt the need to sugar coat or apologize for doing things her way. Her generous spirit would give you the shirt of her back, and she never met a stranger. Always up for a cup of coffee in the morning, or a glass of wine in the evening with friends. She never turned down the opportunity for a road trip, to see something new, or to go visiting with friends and family — as long as there was time for antiquing along the way. And there was never a stray cat in Negley, somehow they always managed to find her, and she loved each and every one of them.
Speaking of family, the spunky gal met the love of her life in California and married him on Sept. 2, 1945. Raised their three kids, then was game to retire to a Texas farm when the time came. Unfortunately July 23, 1981, her beloved husband and partner in crime preceded her in death. Many people never believed that the city girl from California would survive on the farm, not only did she survive, she thrived! With the wealth of common sense, willingness to learn and work, and the help of a few good friends, she lived the retirement life her and “Daddy Bob” dreamed of. The rest of the family is sad she’s gone, but happy to know these two are up to their shenanigans together again.
Along with her husband, James Robert Carey Sr., she is preceded in death by her son, James “Jimmy” Robert Carey Jr.
She is survived and sorely missed by her daughters, Sandra Ayers and Bobbie Litton, both of Detroit, Texas; grandchildren, Bradly Wallace and Clayton Smith, of California, Ellen Dash, of Hurst, Texas and Sarah Wahlberg, of Negley, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Madison and Nick Wallace, Evan Smith, Cassie and Caleb Smith and Evelyn and Stephen Dash.
A graveside service will be held at Tuggle Springs Cemetery in Negley, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m., with family visitation at 10 a.m.
