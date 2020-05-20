Dewey Ausmus Jr., 95, of Brookston, died at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his daughter’s home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite and the Rev. Wade White officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no formal visitation hour will be observed, but the body may be viewed and the family will be available observing social distancing prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Admiral George Dewey Ausmus Jr. III, was born on July 3, 1924, in Brookston, to Dewey Ausmus Sr. and Maggie Helms Ausmus.
He grew up during The Great Depression and lived his entire life west of Paris in the High and Brookston Communities.
Mr. Ausmus served his country by enlisting in the United States Army and served in the Philippines during World War II. He drove thousands of miles on a school bus taking kids to and from West Lamar School, even carrying children on his shoulders when the unpaved roads were too muddy to drive down. Dewey farmed and ranched his entire life and loved the land and his cattle. He worked and retired from Woodfin Ranch or Smiley Meadows where he worked for many years bailing hay and doing what a ranch hand does. He was a true cowboy, more comfortable in the saddle on his horse than anywhere else.
The love of his life, Nina Fay Ausmus was a true love story. They never left each other’s side until Nina was called home to be with Jesus on Aug. 20, 2010.
He was a faithful member of Maxey Baptist Church where he served as an usher for many decades. He would be there to open the front door, greet you with a handshake or hug and give peppermints to the kids. He was a simple man that lived a simple life, yet made a huge impact on the people that knew him. He had a kind heart and a sweet spirit. He loved his family with his whole heart and would do anything for them. But, more that, he loved his Savior, Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant until he was called home.
He was a kind and loving father to his only child, Lana Brown and husband, Paul; two grandchildren, Wesley Brown and wife, Mendy and Tracy Turner and husband, Steven; three great-grandsons, Remington and Maverick Brown and Nathan Turner; one brother, Willie Ausmus; and his caregiver whom he loved, Haley Parsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Verdell and Virgil Ausmus; and his only sister, Pauline Hyatt.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Brown, Maverick Brown, Remington Brown, Jeremy Crutchfield, Steven Turner, Josh Hostetler and Nathan Turner. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Crutchfield, Vance Barksdale and Charles Ausmus.
Online condolences may be made to the Ausmus family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.