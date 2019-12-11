The public has more leeway in addressing school trustees at public meetings as a result of legislation passed earlier this year by the 86th Texas Legislature, and schools are updating district policies to reflect those changes.
As other districts in the area are doing, North Lamar ISD updated its policies this week as recommended by the Texas School Board Association through its Vantage Points publication, an executive summary of recommended changes.
In addition to public comment, other legislative changes call for additional staff training, a requirement for band students to have physicals and a reduction in the time required to post emergency meetings.
Although most school boards allow public comment at regular meetings, new legislation requires comment to come at the beginning of the meeting or during discussion of a particular agenda item so trustees can hear what people think before trustees take action, according to Vantage Points.
As in the past, the public may speak on any topic at regular meetings but the board is not to respond other than to say the matter will be directed to the proper channel or placed for discussion at a later meeting. At special meetings, including board workshops or work sessions, public comment is limited to items posted on the agenda.
Although training for emergencies has been required of regular staff in the past, substitute teachers must now be trained to respond to all types of emergencies ranging from an active shooter on campus to both natural and man-made disasters. All staff must be trained in cyber security as well.
Other changes reduce the amount of time from two hours to one hour for boards to post emergency meetings or to add a supplemental notice to an already posted agenda. The requirement of 72 hours to post regular and special meetings remains in effect.
With regard to the addition of band students to a requirement for pre-participation physicals, Vantage Points recommends districts “broaden the language to allow future changes to UIL rules and to allow the superintendent to designate other extracurricular programs for which the district will require physicals.”
