A traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Main Street at 4:39 p.m. Monday led to the arrest of 20-year-old Alexus RayDawn Edwards of Blossom.
The officer smelled what was believed to be the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and was given permission to search the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana and THC wax inside Edwards’ purse. Edwards was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Edwards was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police investigating burglary, fraud, theft
Paris police were called to a business burglary in the 3200 block of Clarksville Street at 7:50 a.m Monday. It was reported that someone had broken into the office and had stolen cash and keys. The incident is under investigation.
At 9:50 a.m., Paris police received a report of a fraud in the 600 block of Bonham Street. It was reported that at about 6 p.m. Saturday, a Hispanic man and white woman had paid for items with fake $100 bills. According to the report, similar incidents occurred in other local businesses. The incidents are under investigation.
Police also responded to a vehicle theft in the 1100 block of 13th Street NW at 10:31 a.m. It was reported that a possibly known suspect had taken the keys to a 2008 Ford pick-up from the residence without the owner’s knowledge or permission and had later driven the vehicle from the residence. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.