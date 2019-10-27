Weatherizing a home can feel overwhelming at first, but small actions can make a big difference — and save homeowners big bucks, said Monty Emerson with Emerson Insulation Services.
“It’s not hard at all,” he said. “The main thing is checking windows and doors. And check the insulation in the attic, that’s where heat is held and that’s where it escapes from usually.”
While assessments can come for free, Emerson estimated properly weatherizing a home can cost from $500 to $1,000. For just windows and doors, the cost can be $150; for the attic, it could run from $350 to $750, he said.
If homes are off the ground, weatherizing should also include a sub-floor inspection. Options for weatherization include closed cell spray foam or fiberglass with netting — anywhere from $600 to $1,000, Emerson said.
Taking proper steps to weatherize a home can prevent seasonal damage in other parts of the house, he said — such as heating units.
“When a home is weatherized, it saves on the wear and tear of the heating unit,” Emerson said. “It keeps it from running so much.”
Aside from calling in the professionals, Emerson had five practical tips that homeowners can do themselves:
Check the caulking around windows and replace, if needed.
Replace worn weather stripping around doors.
Cover up any outdoor faucets to prevent freezing.
Reverse ceiling fan circulation to blow air up instead of down, which recirculates heat and saves money on heating bills.
Check, clean and sweep out the fireplace to prepare for fire-building season.
As for whether weatherization is worth it, statistics pack a punch: over the course of three years, the U.S. Department of Energy tracked data for their weatherization assistance program, which helps low-income families weatherize their homes. After weatherizing 750,000 homes, an average energy savings of $400 per year was reported for individual families.
Emerson also noted the savings, and said the goal is always to keep homeowners safe and comfortable.
“At the end of the day, the goal is to save people money, conserve energy and maintain their comfort,” Emerson said.
