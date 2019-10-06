Walter John Armistead, 57, of Powderly, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at UT Health Center in Tyler.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Kerri Ademak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 30 minutes prior to the service.
Walter, the son of John Milton Armistead and Stephanie Aden Armistead, was born Aug. 2, 1962, in Port Arthur, Texas.
He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a degree in mechanical engineering. His career with Silgan Containers, LLC, as a quality control specialist, spanned a number of years.
He enjoyed fishing, boating and skiing.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Gail Armistead, on June 12, 2019, and by his parents, John Milton and Stephanie Armistead.
Survivors include two sisters, Jeanie Armistead Anderson and husband, Bryan, of Longview and Claire Armistead of Longview; stepchildren, Michael Herron and wife, Jennifer, of Paris, Lisa Moore and husband, Samuel, of Reno and Jesse Herron and wife, Ashley, of Paris; nine stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
