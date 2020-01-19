Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Master Wellness Volunteer program will hold the first of its training sessions on Tuesday.
The program is for those wanting to obtain knowledge and skills to live a healthier lifestyle and encourage others to do the same.
The training is a combination of two face to face training classes — the first on Tuesday and the other on March 3 — and a course of online study through the month of February.
Cost of the course is $75; college student fee is $25. The cost is free for any employee wanting to do this class for worksite wellness with a promotional code.
The program is designed for those with a passion about health and wellness to share it with others via worksite wellness programs, community events and more.
Class sessions are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The registration is online and registration continues until the class begins.
Call 903-737-2443 for information on accessibility and class location.
