Holidays seem to amplify sadness, loneliness and often depression, stages of bereavement suffered by those who grieve the loss of a loved one .
To meet a need, a “GriefShare” group begins Monday at East Paris Baptist Church, 725 N. Collegiate Drive, and will meet free of charge from 6 to 8 p.m. for 13 weeks. The group is led by church members Mike and Jocasta Sims and Carla Moffitt.
“We felt like God laid it on our hearts to share what we have experienced, so we started a grief recovery support group at our church a year ago with a second group last spring,” Sims said, explaining he learned about GriefShare when he attended a session with his daughter at a church in Burleson.
A licensed counselor, Moffitt brought people with a need to the sessions and soon became a part of the team, Sims said. Sessions include a video featuring experts in grief, a workbook and group session, Sims said.
“This is a nondenominational group and all faiths are welcome,” Sims said, explaining a large benefit of being part of the group is knowing others are experiencing the same type of emotions. “One of the first things you learn is you are not going crazy, and others are experiencing the same things.”
